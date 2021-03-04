OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Indian firms garner 9,100 cr through public issuance of NCDs in Apr-Jan period

NEW DELHI : As many as eight firms raised over 9,100 crore through retail issuance of non-convertible debentures in the first ten months of the ongoing fiscal to meet their business needs.

In comparison, firms had garnered 14,161 crore through this route in the April-January period of 2019-20.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Most of the funds have been mobilised to support lending activities, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are loan-linked bonds that cannot be converted into stocks and usually offer higher interest rates than convertible debentures.

According to the latest data available with markets regulator Sebi, eight entities mopped up funds totalling 9,118 crore through retail issuance of NCDs in the current fiscal till January 2021.

The eight entities that raised funds are Muthoot Finance, Sakthi Finance, Kosamattam Finance, KLM Axiva Finvest, Muthoot Fincorp, Muthoottu Mini Financiers, Edelweiss Financial Services and Power Finance Corporation.

In terms of numbers, 14 issuers took this route in the April-January 2020-21 period compared to 30 in the year-ago period.

Individually, Power Finance Corp raised 4,429 crore in the ongoing fiscal against a minimum target of 500 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout