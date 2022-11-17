Indian mutual funds flock to govt bonds as inflation seen peaking2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 03:31 PM IST
Mutual funds have bought bonds net of more than ₹15000 crore over the last 15 trading sessions
Indian mutual funds are flocking back to government bonds as inflation is expected to have peaked, leaving limited room for further rate hikes that, in turn, is leading to sharp decline in yields, fund managers said Thursday.