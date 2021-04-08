Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >India's equity mutual funds show first inflows after 8 months

India's equity mutual funds show first inflows after 8 months

Premium
Photo: iStock
1 min read . 06:18 PM IST Reuters

Mutual funds that invest in equity showed a net inflow of 9,115 crore in March compared with an outflow of 4,534 crore in February, data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed

MUMBAI : India's equity mutual funds recorded inflows in March after eight months of outflows, industry data showed on Thursday, as investors took advantage of a stock market correction to place bets on equities.

India's equity mutual funds recorded inflows in March after eight months of outflows, industry data showed on Thursday, as investors took advantage of a stock market correction to place bets on equities.

Mutual funds that invest in equity showed a net inflow of 9,115 crore ($1.22 billion) in March compared with an outflow of 4,534 crore in February, data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Mutual funds that invest in equity showed a net inflow of 9,115 crore ($1.22 billion) in March compared with an outflow of 4,534 crore in February, data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Indian stock markets touched record highs earlier this year in a rebound from a market crash that followed the spread of the coronavirus last year.

But key Indian market indices have fallen again as rising bold yields and a surge in coronavirus cases weighed on market sentiment. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost as much as 8% during March from a peak it recorded in February, creating an opportunity for investors to pump in funds.

"It seems like equity investors waiting on the sidelines for a market correction have started making allocations taking a long-term investing view on equities," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, a director at investment research group Morningstar India.

Mutual funds investing in debt instruments, however, showed steep outflows in March, mainly as companies took out money to pay tax and other expenses as the financial year drew to a close, the AMFI data showed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.