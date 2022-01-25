India’s first silver ETF by ICICI Prudential MF mops up 115 crore via NFO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICICI Prudential MF had also launched a silver ETF fund of fund on 13 January that will invest in the units of ICICI Prudential Silver ETF. The NFO for silver FoF will remain open for subscription till 27 November
NEW DELHI: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd has raised around ₹115 crore through the new fund offer (NFO) of India’s first silver exchange-traded fund (ETF), official spokesperson of the asset management company has said. The NFO for ICICI Prudential Silver ETF was open for subscription during 5-20 January, making it the first scheme in India to invest its proceeds in physical silver and silver-related instruments.
The subscription number details and area-wise demand information will be known when the ETF will be listed for trading on Monday.
Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential MF had also launched a silver ETF fund of fund (FoF) on 13 January that will invest in the units of ICICI Prudential Silver ETF. The NFO for silver FoF will remain open for subscription till 27 November.
While, silver ETFs can be a way to take exposure to silver as one need not worry about the bulky nature of silver, purity, quality or liquidity of the investment, experts believe that this new investment instrument is not meant for all investors.
“Silver is specifically meant for people who actually understand the market as it is a cyclical product and even more volatile than gold. So, the price points as well as the entry and exit are very important. Also, silver is more like a hybrid hedge, meaning 50% of that commodity that is mined globally is used in industrial products. So, the prices react to economic conditions," said Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services.
Desai advice to investors is that up to 15% of one’s portfolio should be given to precious metals such as gold. “However, only a maximum of up to 5% can be given to silver, and that too in the satellite portfolio and not in the core," he added.
Markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in November 2021 had issued final operational guidelines to introduce silver ETFs, expanding the options available for investing in commodities through exchanges. Before this there were no silver ETFs available in the Indian market, unlike the gold ETFs that are backed by physical gold in India.
Just like gold ETFs, asset management companies have to hold 95% of their assets in silver and silver-related securities. Further, mutual funds have to buy silver worth the corresponding value of the total investments made in a scheme and store it in vaults or lockers.