Top mutual fund houses' stock buys in September

However, net inflows into equity schemes fell for the second straight month in September despite record contributions from monthly SIPs. As per data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), equity mutual funds net inflows stood at ₹6,456 crore, down from ₹8,056.8 crore in August. In comparison, September 2020 had seen net outflows of ₹1,009 crore.