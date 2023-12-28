India's mutual funds industry outpaces global peers with 19% asset growth, leaving behind US, Japan and China
The upswing in assets has been led by equity funds. While rising financial literacy and improving incomes in India were already facilitating a move away from physical assets such as real estate, gold and bank deposits.
A record surge in assets under management. More than 20 million new investment accounts added. And a planned return by BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money manager.
