India’s oldest ETF crosses 20 years since launch, delivers return of 16%

Passive investing was pioneered by John Bogle in the US and passive funds now account for a majority of the mutual fund industry in the US. However, passive funds account in India account for a much lower share of mutual fund industry AUM at about 10%. In India, passive funds can take the form of ETFs, which are actively traded on an exchange. Alternatively, they can be index funds which are bought from the fund house managing them at the prevailing NAV (net asset value), rather than from the market.