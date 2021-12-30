MUMBAI : India’s oldest exchange-traded fund, the Nippon India ETF Nifty BeES, has delivered a 16% average annual return since its launch two decades ago.

A person who had invested ₹1 lakh in the ETF at its inception would now be worth ₹19.4 lakh, according to Mint’s calculations.

Benchmark Asset Management Co. launched the fund on 28 December 2001, the reason ‘BeES’ is still appended to the fund’s name. Since then, it has changed hands thrice before being part of Nippon India Asset Management Co. (AMC).

Nippon India ETF Nifty BeES has ₹5,113 crore under management and has an expense ratio of 0.05%.

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are low-cost passive mutual funds, which track an index such as the Sensex or Nifty. Some investors prefer passive funds because of their lower costs and their track record of beating many actively managed funds in terms of returns.

Passive investing was pioneered by John Bogle, founder of the Vanguard Group in the US, and such funds now account for a large part of assets under management (AUM) of the US mutual fund industry. In contrast, passive funds account for just about 10% of AUM in India.

However, in the past 20 years, Indian mutual funds have launched index funds and ETFs that track debt and international indices such as the S&P 500, apart from stocks.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management acquired Benchmark Mutual Fund in 2011. Goldman Sachs AMC was, in turn, acquired by Reliance Capital AMC in 2015.

Reliance AMC eventually became Reliance Nippon AMC, as Nippon Life of Japan progressively raised its stake in the asset manager. In 2019, the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group sold its remaining stake in the AMC to Nippon, and the asset manager was renamed Nippon India AMC.

