India's top asset management companies (AMCs) such as SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, and others rank much below than the top US AMCs such as Blackrock, Vanguard etc, in terms of asset under management (AUM). According to SEBI-registered portfolio manager Porinju Veliyath, the AUM of India's top AMC SBI MF is less than one per cent of BlackRock's AUM.

As per data shared by Veliyath, the AUMs of India's top fund houses rank even below the top 10 AMCs based in US. SBI MF commands an AUM of $86 billion, compared to Blackrock's AUM which stands at $9,800 billion.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!