India's top AMC SBI Mutual Fund's AUM less than 1% of US-based Blackrock: Porinju Veliyath

Written By Nikita Prasad

The AUMs of India's top fund houses rank even below the top 10 AMCs based in US. SBI MF commands an AUM of $86 billion, compared to Blackrock's AUM which stands at $9,800 billion.

AUM of India's top AMC SBI Mutual Fund is below one per cent of top US AMC

India's top asset management companies (AMCs) such as SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, and others rank much below than the top US AMCs such as Blackrock, Vanguard etc, in terms of asset under management (AUM). According to SEBI-registered portfolio manager Porinju Veliyath, the AUM of India's top AMC SBI MF is less than one per cent of BlackRock's AUM.

As per data shared by Veliyath, the AUMs of India's top fund houses rank even below the top 10 AMCs based in US. SBI MF commands an AUM of $86 billion, compared to Blackrock's AUM which stands at $9,800 billion.

Related Premium Stories
Published: 08 Mar 2024, 10:23 PM IST
