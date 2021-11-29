There are 1.86 crore mutual fund investors in India, with 31% of the industry’s assets under management (AUM) coming from individuals with income above ₹1 crore, the government said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The government released the statistics on the number of individual mutual fund investors based on self-declarations by them.

View Full Image .

Investors with income below ₹5 lakh constitute 70% of the investor base. However, they only account for 29% of the assets of the mutual fund industry.

The government figures are substantially lower than those released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). According to AMFI, the number of mutual fund investors in India had doubled to 2.39 crore as of 30 June 2021 from 1.19 crore at the end of March 2017. However, the AMFI numbers may include corporates as well.

In 2021, a rise in the number of cryptocurrency investors may have taken the investor base in the latter beyond the base for mutual funds. According to data given by a large cryptocurrency exchange to Mint, they collectively have a user base of 3.5 crore. It is unclear how much money has sunk into cryptocurrency by Indians.

The direct investor base for stocks has also grown rapidly since the covid 19 pandemic as markets rose fueled by easy monetary policy. According to data released by the BSE, the number of stock investors (Unique Client Codes) has risen by 1 crore over the three months from 6 June to 21 September. This is the fastest pace of addition in its history. The number of stock investors registered with the exchange rose from 7 crore in June 2021 to 8 crore in September. However, since investors can open multiple trading accounts with different brokers, the actual number of stock investors is likely to be lower.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.