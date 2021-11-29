Individuals with income above 1 cr account for 31% of MF industry AUM

The direct investor base for stocks has also grown rapidly since the covid 19 pandemic as markets rose fueled by easy monetary policy. According to data released by the BSE, the number of stock investors (Unique Client Codes) has risen by 1 crore over the three months from 6 June to 21 September. This is the fastest pace of addition in its history. The number of stock investors registered with the exchange rose from 7 crore in June 2021 to 8 crore in September. However, since investors can open multiple trading accounts with different brokers, the actual number of stock investors is likely to be lower.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}