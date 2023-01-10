Inflows into equity MF schemes surge threefold to 7,280 crore in December

Venkatesh explained that this was due to companies withdrawing money from liquid funds to pay advance tax, and banks moving their treasury money from such funds to the Reserve Bank of India (under reverse repo) with the end of the quarter approaching. In fact, among open-ended debt MFs, all categories except ultra-short duration funds and long duration funds witnessed net outflows in December. That said, 12 new FMPs (fixed maturity plans) launched in December garnered net inflows of ₹1,532 crore. FMPs are defined-maturity debt schemes that invest in debt instruments maturing in line with the scheme tenure.