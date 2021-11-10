Inflows into equity mutual fund schemes continued to decline for three consecutive months even as monthly contribution through systematic investment plan (SIP) have climbed, showed data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Wednesday. Equity MFs received ₹5,079.16 crore in October, a 21% fall compared to September and lowest net inflows in last three months.

Analysts attribute steep valuations of Indian markets to be primary season for low net inflows.

According to Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, the quantum of net inflows dropped from September which could be a result of investors booking profits with markets trading near all-time highs. Also, many investors would have chosen to stay on the side-lines given higher valuations, he added.

“The resumption of business activities and pick up in the vaccination drive has improved growth outlook, aiding the markets to touch new all-time highs on expectation of economic recovery, thereby side-lining the risk of a possible third wave of the pandemic and other concerns in the interim. NFOs also continued to garner strong interest from investors. Passively manged funds continue to attract investors interest on the back of sharp rally in the equity indices," he said.

Except for dividend yield and ELSS categories, all the other equity categories received net inflows in October. In the hybrid category except for arbitrage and hybrid aggressive / balanced, the rest including majorly balanced advantage / dynamic asset allocation schemes reported inflow.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC said, “With higher net flows in the hybrid and balance advantage category to the tune of ₹10400 crore signifies retail investor taking cautious view at current market levels and being prudent by taking balanced view while investing in to equities to limited extent. This strategy is a good way to use proprietary valuation models of various mutual funds and have adequate exposure to equities to no miss out from any upside; and at the same time having enough cash to deploy in event of any meaningful corrections."

Monthly SIP contributions were at ₹10,518.53 crore in October compared to ₹10,351.33 crore in previous month.

After gaining 3% in September, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were almost flat in October due to sharp corrections towards fag end of the month. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) which include mutual funds, insuramce companies, pension funds and banks were net sellers of shares worth ₹5986.21 crore in October.

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Amfi said,: “It is heartening to see investors sticking to making matured choice by opting for schemes that offer prudent mix of debt and equity through Balanced Advantage schemes, Flexi-Cap schemes, and choosing mutual funds as an investment for long term financial planning for their own retirement and children’s welfare."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.