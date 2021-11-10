Inflows into equity MFs lowest in three months, SIP contribution at new high in Oct

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC said, “With higher net flows in the hybrid and balance advantage category to the tune of ₹10400 crore signifies retail investor taking cautious view at current market levels and being prudent by taking balanced view while investing in to equities to limited extent. This strategy is a good way to use proprietary valuation models of various mutual funds and have adequate exposure to equities to no miss out from any upside; and at the same time having enough cash to deploy in event of any meaningful corrections."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}