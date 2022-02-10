NEW DELHI : Net inflows into open-ended equity-oriented mutual fund schemes slumped over 40% to ₹14,887.77 crore in January from a record high of ₹24,989.57 crore in December, as volatile stock markets kept investors on the edge.

The drop in equity inflows could also be due to the absence of new fund offers (NFOs) in January. Mutual fund houses had launched six growth- or equity-oriented schemes, mopping up ₹12,446 crore in December against zero new schemes last month.

Despite volatility, retail investors have kept faith, as data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Wednesday showed that contributions from systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit a new record of ₹11,516.62 crore at the end of January, against ₹11,305.34 crore in December. Furthermore, the total number of SIP accounts topped the 50-milion mark for the first time in January. According to the industry body, the total SIP book stood at ₹5.76 trillion at the end of January against ₹5.65 trillion in December.

The latest data showed that equity inflows have remained positive for 11 straight months since February 2021, with some moderation in January.

“Concerns over new covid variants across the globe, relatively high valuations and rising inflation have been placing some pressure on the economy. The factors, among others, have likely led to a reduction in the magnitude of flows over the past month," said Kavitha Krishnan, senior analyst-manager research, Morningstar India.

Indian equity markets have been witnessing a correction in the recent past in tandem with global markets. Even as the BSE Sensex fell by a marginal half a per cent during January, the index saw wild swings and gyrated by over 4,000 points during the month.

According to Amfi, the overall assets under management (AUM) has grown by over 25% on a yearly basis to ₹38.01 trillion at the end of January. The monthly net addition in total AUM was ₹28,514 crore during the month.

N.S. Venkatesh, chief executive officer, Amfi, said: “Retail mutual fund investor confidence in the India growth story, as reflected through continued all-time high quantum of monthly SIP flows and with the economy expected to rise at projected 9.2%, has overshadowed the uncertainties arising out of external factors such as Fed rate hike or FII outflows."

Flexi-cap funds saw a surge with net inflows of ₹2,527.16 crore compared to ₹2,408.64 crore in December. Small-, large-and mid-cap funds, too, witnessed decent inflows. In the hybrid category, dynamic asset allocation or balanced advantage funds saw inflows of ₹2,762.95 crore. “While we are seeing FII outflows, we are also seeing positive flows from domestic investors. This is a very positive change among investors; it is always advisable to buy on dips for better rupee-cost averaging resulting in good outcomes in the long term. It is also encouraging to see positive flows in the dynamic category, as most schemes are maintaining a good mix of debt and equity to benefit from market corrections and increasing equity allocations," said Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

