Inflows into equity MFs moderate from Dec highs

Flexi-cap funds saw a surge with net inflows of ₹2,527.16 crore compared to ₹2,408.64 crore in December. Small-, large-and mid-cap funds, too, witnessed decent inflows. In the hybrid category, dynamic asset allocation or balanced advantage funds saw inflows of ₹2,762.95 crore. “While we are seeing FII outflows, we are also seeing positive flows from domestic investors. This is a very positive change among investors; it is always advisable to buy on dips for better rupee-cost averaging resulting in good outcomes in the long term. It is also encouraging to see positive flows in the dynamic category, as most schemes are maintaining a good mix of debt and equity to benefit from market corrections and increasing equity allocations," said Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

