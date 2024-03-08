Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / News/  Inflows into equity mutual funds increase in February to 26,866 crore: AMFI data

Inflows into equity mutual funds increase in February to 26,866 crore: AMFI data

Deepika Chelani

Equity mutual fund inflows increase in February to 26,866 crore

How To Create Wealth Using Equity Mutual Funds?

According to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday, inflows in the equity category saw a significant surge. February witnessed inflows amounting to 26,866 crore, as disclosed by the AMFI data.

Small-cap funds took the lead with a net inflow of 2,922.4 crore, followed by mid-cap funds with 1,808.2 crore, and large-cap funds trailing closely behind with 921.14 crore in net inflows.

For the 36th consecutive month since March 2021, equity funds have continued to see positive inflows. It is worth mentioning that investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached a new all-time high of 19,186 crore last month, up from 18,838 crore in January.

In February, the total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds saw a 3.42% increase, reaching 54.54 lakh crore compared to 52.74 lakh crore in January.

During the month, approximately 20 open-ended new fund offers (NFOs) were launched, collecting a total of 11,469 crore. Additionally, two close-ended NFOs were introduced in February, raising 251 crore in funds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

A business media enthusiast. She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint.