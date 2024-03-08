According to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday, inflows in the equity category saw a significant surge. February witnessed inflows amounting to ₹26,866 crore, as disclosed by the AMFI data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Small-cap funds took the lead with a net inflow of ₹2,922.4 crore, followed by mid-cap funds with ₹1,808.2 crore, and large-cap funds trailing closely behind with ₹921.14 crore in net inflows.

For the 36th consecutive month since March 2021, equity funds have continued to see positive inflows. It is worth mentioning that investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached a new all-time high of ₹19,186 crore last month, up from ₹18,838 crore in January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In February, the total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds saw a 3.42% increase, reaching ₹54.54 lakh crore compared to ₹52.74 lakh crore in January.

During the month, approximately 20 open-ended new fund offers (NFOs) were launched, collecting a total of ₹11,469 crore. Additionally, two close-ended NFOs were introduced in February, raising ₹251 crore in funds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!