Infy shares: Mutual Funds deploy ₹2,500 crore in Infosys stocks in March2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:43 PM IST
- Franklin Templeton MF, Kotak MF, HDFC MF, and ICICI Pru MF's added Infosys stocks for March 2023
Mutual funds added Infosys shares to their portfolio in March 2023. Apart from Infy, Reliance Industries, HDFC also featured among the top additions by the fund houses. In March, mutual funds within large-cap added Infosys (INR 25bn) ₹2,500 crore, Reliance Industries (INR 19bn) ₹1,900 crore, and HDFC Ltd (INR 14bn) ₹1400 crore, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.
