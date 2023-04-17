Mutual funds added Infosys shares to their portfolio in March 2023. Apart from Infy, Reliance Industries, HDFC also featured among the top additions by the fund houses. In March, mutual funds within large-cap added Infosys (INR 25bn) ₹2,500 crore, Reliance Industries (INR 19bn) ₹1,900 crore, and HDFC Ltd (INR 14bn) ₹1400 crore, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Key additions by Mutual Fund houses in March were Infosys

Franklin Templeton MF, Kotak MF, HDFC MF, and ICICI Pru MF's major additions for March 2023 were Infosys.

Infy: Top 10 Holdings (INR Bn)

HDFC MF

% * 4.01

Holding Value- 85.04

Shares Held '000- 59,553

Aditya Birla SL MF

% * 5.54

Holding Value- 60.03

Shares Held '000 -42,040

ICICI PRU MF

% * 5.57

Holding Value-132.91

Shares Held '000-93,079

Edelweiss MF

% * 0.28

Holding Value-5.46

Shares Held '000-3,821

Invesco MF

% * 5.25

Holding Value-14.96

Shares Held '000-10,478

Franklin Templeton MF

% * 4.15

Holding Value-20.99

Shares Held '000-14,699

PPFAS MF

% * 1.11

Holding Value-2.56

Shares Held '000-1,793

Kotak MF

% * 3.08

Holding Value -42.51

Shares Held '000-29,767

SBI MF

% * 5.15

Holding Value- 232.91

Shares Held- 1,63,117

Infosys shares fall post earnings announcement

On Monday. shares of Infosys tanked nearly 15 percent in morning trade after the company reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24.

The stock tumbled to a 52-week low on the bourses.

At BSE, Infy fell 12.21 percent to ₹1,219, while on the NSE, it fell 14.67 percent to its 52-week low of ₹1,185.30.

Infosys was the biggest drag on both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.

The company's market valuation also declined by ₹73,060.65 crore to ₹5,08,219.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Inflows into mutual funds grew almost 7 percent to ₹40.05 lakh crore in FY23 from ₹37.70 lakh crore during the trailing previous 12 months despite the muted performance of the broader market. Interestingly, the count of women investors from the top 30 and beyond 30 cities in MFs rose to about 7.44 million in December 2022 from about 6.38 million a year ago.

