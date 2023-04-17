Infy shares: Mutual Funds deploy 2,500 crore in Infosys stocks in March

Infy shares: Mutual Funds deploy ₹2,500 crore in Infosys stocks in March1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
- Franklin Templeton MF, Kotak MF, HDFC MF, and ICICI Pru MF's added Infosys stocks for March 2023
Mutual funds added Infosys shares to their portfolio in March 2023. Apart from Infy, Reliance Industries, HDFC also featured among the top additions by the fund houses. In March, mutual funds within large-cap added Infosys (INR 25bn) ₹2,500 crore, Reliance Industries (INR 19bn) ₹1,900 crore, and HDFC Ltd (INR 14bn) ₹1400 crore, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.
Mutual funds added Infosys shares to their portfolio in March 2023. Apart from Infy, Reliance Industries, HDFC also featured among the top additions by the fund houses. In March, mutual funds within large-cap added Infosys (INR 25bn) ₹2,500 crore, Reliance Industries (INR 19bn) ₹1,900 crore, and HDFC Ltd (INR 14bn) ₹1400 crore, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.
Franklin Templeton MF, Kotak MF, HDFC MF, and ICICI Pru MF's major additions for March 2023 were Infosys.
Franklin Templeton MF, Kotak MF, HDFC MF, and ICICI Pru MF's major additions for March 2023 were Infosys.
% * 4.01
% * 4.01
Holding Value- 85.04
Holding Value- 85.04
Shares Held '000- 59,553
Shares Held '000- 59,553
% * 5.54
% * 5.54
Holding Value- 60.03
Holding Value- 60.03
Shares Held '000 -42,040
Shares Held '000 -42,040
% * 5.57
% * 5.57
Holding Value-132.91
Holding Value-132.91
Shares Held '000-93,079
Shares Held '000-93,079
% * 0.28
% * 0.28
Holding Value-5.46
Holding Value-5.46
Shares Held '000-3,821
Shares Held '000-3,821
% * 5.25
% * 5.25
Holding Value-14.96
Holding Value-14.96
Shares Held '000-10,478
Shares Held '000-10,478
% * 4.15
% * 4.15
Holding Value-20.99
Holding Value-20.99
Shares Held '000-14,699
Shares Held '000-14,699
% * 1.11
% * 1.11
Holding Value-2.56
Holding Value-2.56
Shares Held '000-1,793
Shares Held '000-1,793
% * 3.08
% * 3.08
Holding Value -42.51
Holding Value -42.51
Shares Held '000-29,767
Shares Held '000-29,767
% * 5.15
% * 5.15
Holding Value- 232.91
Holding Value- 232.91
Shares Held- 1,63,117
Shares Held- 1,63,117
On Monday. shares of Infosys tanked nearly 15 percent in morning trade after the company reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24.
On Monday. shares of Infosys tanked nearly 15 percent in morning trade after the company reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24.
The stock tumbled to a 52-week low on the bourses.
The stock tumbled to a 52-week low on the bourses.
At BSE, Infy fell 12.21 percent to ₹1,219, while on the NSE, it fell 14.67 percent to its 52-week low of ₹1,185.30.
At BSE, Infy fell 12.21 percent to ₹1,219, while on the NSE, it fell 14.67 percent to its 52-week low of ₹1,185.30.
Infosys was the biggest drag on both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.
Infosys was the biggest drag on both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.
The company's market valuation also declined by ₹73,060.65 crore to ₹5,08,219.35 crore.
The company's market valuation also declined by ₹73,060.65 crore to ₹5,08,219.35 crore.
Meanwhile, Inflows into mutual funds grew almost 7 percent to ₹40.05 lakh crore in FY23 from ₹37.70 lakh crore during the trailing previous 12 months despite the muted performance of the broader market. Interestingly, the count of women investors from the top 30 and beyond 30 cities in MFs rose to about 7.44 million in December 2022 from about 6.38 million a year ago.
Meanwhile, Inflows into mutual funds grew almost 7 percent to ₹40.05 lakh crore in FY23 from ₹37.70 lakh crore during the trailing previous 12 months despite the muted performance of the broader market. Interestingly, the count of women investors from the top 30 and beyond 30 cities in MFs rose to about 7.44 million in December 2022 from about 6.38 million a year ago.