Infy shares: Mutual Funds deploy 2,500 crore in Infosys stocks in March

Meanwhile, Inflows into mutual funds grew almost 7 percent to ₹40.05 lakh crore in FY23 from ₹37.70 lakh crore during the trailing previous 12 months despite the muted performance of the broader market. Interestingly, the count of women investors from the top 30 and beyond 30 cities in MFs rose to about 7.44 million in December 2022 from about 6.38 million a year ago.

