Innovation holds key as MFs see a fresh dip in flows

Equity mutual funds (MFs) posted massive outflows in August, for the second straight month. Inflows from systemic investment plans (SIPs) have declined every month since April. The slowdown comes even as record numbers of demat accounts have been opened. Mint explores.

What is happening with equity MFs?

Equity mutual funds saw net outflows of ₹4,000 crore in August, the highest in 10 years. This followed weak inflows in June, and net outflows of ₹2,480 crore in July. Systematic investment plans (SIPs)—which had begun slowing from April—saw net inflows of ₹7,791 crore in August, less than the previous month’s ₹7,831 crore. Debt funds too saw net outflows of ₹3,907 crore, making it a particularly bad month for the mutual fund industry. Gold funds, however, remained a bright spot recording net inflows of ₹908 crore, similar to the flows clocked in July.

What are the reasons for such occurrences?

Equity mutual funds, particularly the large-cap ones, have been underperforming the benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. A December 2019 report by S&P Dow Jones showed that only 35% of large-cap funds managed to beat their benchmark indices over the last 10 years. Part of this underperformance stems from expense ratios of 1.5-2%, which go into high salaries paid to retain star fund managers, thereby reducing the overall returns for investors. This can be particularly jarring for market investors at a time when funds continue to deliver poor returns over extended periods.

Is this linked to the larger problems with debt funds?

Aggressive credit bets taken by MFs backfired with the collapse of IL&FS. The freezing of six Franklin Templeton debt schemes was the climax of a series of defaults and downgrades in the industry. Credit issues have eased off since then, but investors remain cautious, sticking to low-risk, schemes investing in PSU debt or short-term AAA corporate paper.

Is there a way out of this for the investors?

For retail investors, MFs remain a low-cost and low-risk vehicle to invest in equity markets. However, they should not unquestioningly chase funds which have previously delivered high returns. Some funds have adopted models such as placing part of the portfolio in global stocks or gold. Investors should look out for solutions like these. The industry needs to demonstrate its ability to deliver excess returns that justify the fees charged or should lower their costs. Investing in index funds or ETFs tracking indices is one way.

Are there alternatives to mutual funds?

Direct stock trading is the closest competitor to equity MFs. Large number of investors have taken to this during the lockdown. In contrast to the muted flows into MFs, the number of demat accounts with NSDL and CDSL combined jumped by 4.1 million between the end of February to the end of July 2020, touching 44.3 million. However, stock trading is a highly risky proposition, particularly in small cap companies. Only investors with a strong grasp of investing and ability to conduct their own equity research should attempt it.

