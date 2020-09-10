Innovation holds key as MFs see a fresh dip in flows

Equity mutual funds, particularly the large-cap ones, have been underperforming the benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. A December 2019 report by S&P Dow Jones showed that only 35% of large-cap funds managed to beat their benchmark indices over the last 10 years. Part of this underperformance stems from expense ratios of 1.5-2%, which go into high salaries paid to retain star fund managers, thereby reducing the overall returns for investors. This can be particularly jarring for market investors at a time when funds continue to deliver poor returns over extended periods.