Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund NFO collects over 600 crore

“Our strong and consistent track record of performance across our equity schemes has helped us garner assets during our NFO. We would like to thank all our investors and distributors for their belief in us and are humbled by the response received by our new fund. Invesco is an independent asset manager, and all the collections received during the NFO have come from third party distributors, including banks, national distributors, IFAs and our digital partner," says Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund.