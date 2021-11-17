Invesco MF delays India's first blockchain fund due to legislative uncertainty

NEW DELHI : Invesco Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced that it has deferred the launch of Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain ETF Fund of Funds (FoF), given the uncertainty around the regulations of cryptocurrencies in India. The global feeder fund is the first scheme in India to get approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that offers exposure to global companies participating in the blockchain ecosystem.

