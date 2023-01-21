Invesco Mutual Fund buys stake in these 2 PSU banking stocks. Buy, sell or hold?5 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 07:53 AM IST
- Invesco Mutual Fund bought 50,56,061 Bank of India shares in December 2022, which is 0.12 per cent of total paid up capital of the PSU bank
Invesco Mutual Fund has bought fresh stake in two state-owned banks — Bank of India and Union Bank of India in December 2022. As per the shareholding data of the asset management company (AMC) as on 31st December 2022, Invesco Mutual Fund bought 50,56,061 Bank of India shares, which is 0.12 per cent of total paid up capital of the PSU bank. Likewise, the AMC bought 3,21,764 Union Bank of India shares in December 2022. Apart from these two stocks, Invesco Mutual Fund added six more stocks in its portfolio in December 2022. Those six new portfolio stocks of the AMC includes GAIL (India), Berger Paints and LIC Housing Finance.
