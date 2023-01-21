Invesco Mutual Fund buys stake in these 2 PSU banking stocks. Buy, sell or hold?

Expecting upside in PSU bank shares ahead of budget 2023, Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal said, "Current central government is expected to announce some big infrastructure project in upcoming budget as it would be its last full budget and they are expected to focus on development and job creation in this budget. So, center may focus on infrastructure sector in upcoming budget. For such infra projects, large corporates are expected to look at PSU banks, which includes Bank of India and Union Bank of India for credit line. Hence, PSU banks are expected to get benefit of government's focus on infrastructure sector. This could have been the reason for Invesco Mutual Fund and other AMCs buying stake in state-owned banking stocks in December 2022."