Invesco Mutual Fund launches 'Focused 20 Equity Fund'

Invesco Mutual Fund has launched a new fund 'Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund' which is an open-ended equity scheme investing in maximum 20 stocks across market capitalization, i.e., multicap. Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing in up to 20 stocks with a flexibility to move across the market capitalization range. Currently, a large portion of the portfolio will be invested in large cap stocks (approx. between 50% - 70%), exposure to midcap stocks will be in the range of 30% to 50%,while exposure to small-cap stocks will be in the range 0 – 20% of the portfolio. tHis allocation is based on current views and may change from time to time.

The portfolio will comprise of both growth and value stocks. The fund will be benchmarked to S&P BSE 500 TRI. The fund will be managed by Taher Badshah, who has over 26 years of experience in the Indian equity markets.

The portfolio will comprise of both growth and value stocks. The fund will be benchmarked to S&P BSE 500 TRI. The fund will be managed by Taher Badshah, who has over 26 years of experience in the Indian equity markets.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be opened for subscription on Wednesday and will close on September 23.

“If you analyze the data you will find a handful of stocks have contributed to most of the returns at different points in time. Further, there is also huge divergence in returns across and within the sectors which lays emphasis on the right stock selection. Our investment expertise and research prowess enables us to identify the right investment ideas with the potential of generating wealth and helping investors get closer to their financial objectives," says Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund.

“Over the last 12 years, our thorough research, risk management processes and comprehensive in-house coverage of Indian equities have enabled us to deliver strong and consistent returns across our equity strategies. We are also proud to announce that we have crossed over 10 Lac Investor accounts – a reliable testimony of our commitment to the Indian market and faith reposed by Retail investors in our equity funds."

The minimum investment amount during the NFO is ₹1000 and in multiples of Re1 thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs. 500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

No exit load will be charged, if up to 10% of the units are redeemed/ switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. If more than 10% of the units are redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment , exit load of 1% will be charged. No exit load will be charged for units redeemed / switched after 1 year from the date of allotment.