Invesco Mutual Fund launches 'Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund'

Invesco Mutual Fund has launched its new fund Invesco India - Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund. The fund will invest 95% - 100% of its assets in shares of Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund, a Luxembourg domiciled Invesco fund, which invests 70% - 100% of its assets in a global portfolio of equity securities of companies focused on discretionary consumer needs of individuals.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open for subscription and will close on December 18.

The Underlying Fund covers a wide range of investment themes – from e-commerce, entertainment, Internet services, autonomous driving to active lifestyles and invests in companies* like Amazon, Netflix, Uber, Electronic Arts, Nintendo etc. that are boosted by the technology-driven changes in consumer lifestyles and offers targeted exposure to global companies that may benefit from changed consumer trends.

“While we consume services from many of these companies* like Amazon, Netflix, Uber, Sony, Nintendo in India, we are unable to invest and benefit as these companies/businesses are not listed on the stock exchanges in India. More importantly, investors should consider geographical diversification, which often gets less spotlight than perhaps it should as different markets perform differently. Not only geographic diversification reduces portfolio risk, it also presents some unique investment opportunities and has the potential to enhance portfolio returns." SAYS Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund.

“As a firm, we are committed to bring differentiated investment strategies into India for our Indian Investors by leveraging into our parent’s global investment capabilities. The current offering is our one such effort to offer Indian investors a fund, which is unique in the marketplace from an investment strategy perspective as it captures changes in consumer habits with the emergence of digital lifestyles and is not focused on a single country; thereby offering a portfolio having a low degree of overlap and low correlation with available funds. An allocation to the fund could help investors to overall reduce portfolio risk," Nanavati adds.

*(The Scheme will not hold the stocks directly in its portfolio and will invest in shares of Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund (‘Underlying Fund’)) The stocks /companies referred above are for illustration purpose only and should not be construed as recommendations or Research report from Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited and/ or Invesco Mutual Fund. The underlying fund may or may not have any position in these stocks/companies.

The minimum investment amount during the NFO is ₹1000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs. 500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

No exit load will be charged, if upto 10% of the units are redeemed/ switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. If more than 10% of the units are redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment , exit load of 1% will be charged. No exit load will be charged for units redeemed / switched after 1 year from the date of allotment.





