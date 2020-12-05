Invesco Mutual Fund launches 'Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund'

“As a firm, we are committed to bring differentiated investment strategies into India for our Indian Investors by leveraging into our parent’s global investment capabilities. The current offering is our one such effort to offer Indian investors a fund, which is unique in the marketplace from an investment strategy perspective as it captures changes in consumer habits with the emergence of digital lifestyles and is not focused on a single country; thereby offering a portfolio having a low degree of overlap and low correlation with available funds. An allocation to the fund could help investors to overall reduce portfolio risk," Nanavati adds.