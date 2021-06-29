Invesco Mutual Fund launches Invesco Medium Term Fund

The presentation further added that the credit ratio (the ratio of rating upgrades to downgrades) has improved in FY 2021-22, but spreads are still elevated between AAA and AA bonds. It further highlighted that within a rating category yields are highly dispersed. For instance, they go from 4.45% to 8.24% for 2023 maturity papers, suggesting the presence of risk in the system and making active selection of bonds important. "We feel high quality ‘AAA’ bonds and controlled & selective exposure to ‘AA’ rated bonds can work well in an environment of high risk aversion," Invesco said. The fund will allocate 75-85% of its assets to AAA bonds, sovereign debt and cash and equivalents. The balance will be placed in AA bonds.