Invesco Mutual Fund launches two new target maturity index funds2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Invesco Mutual Fund target maturity index funds will invest 95% -100% of its net assets in Government securities
Mumbai: Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of two Target Maturity Debt Index Funds – Invesco India Nifty G-sec Jul 2027 Index Fund (An open-ended Target Maturity Index Fund tracking Nifty G-sec Jul 2027 Index. A relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk) and (An open-ended Target Maturity Index Fund tracking Nifty G-sec Sep 2032 Index. A relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×