Invesco Mutual Fund launches two new target maturity index funds

Speaking at the launch, Taher Badshah, Chief Investment Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund said, “With Central banks steering towards the end of rate hike cycle, Indian fixed income market has come to an inflection point with risk-reward turning favourable for investors. The sharp increase in interest rates over the past one year now warrants for increased allocation towards Fixed Income as an asset class that has the potential of generating meaningful income. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our target maturity index funds. These funds have been carefully designed to capitalize on the prevailing high interest rates in the market and are particularly suited to investors with a specific financial goal that aligns with the fund’s maturity timeline and superior asset quality."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}