Investing in mutual funds via Paisabazaar? Here’s what you need to know

Post the cut-off date, for transactions like redemption, “you can visit the website of the respective AMC or RTA (Registrar or transfer agents) to access your investments in direct plans. AMCs or RTAs identify a customer’s investments in mutual funds through the PAN. Once you create your login into AMC or RTA websites, it would verify the KYC status of your PAN. Once done, you would be able to see all your existing investments. On the AMC websites, you would be able to see and have access to all the investments with the respective fund houses. On the RTA website, you can view your portfolio and transact across all participating mutual funds/AMCs which they service all from one gateway," as per the FAQ of the platform.

