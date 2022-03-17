Investing in mutual funds via Paisabazaar? Here’s what you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paisabazaar clarified that the mail regarding terminating the account was sent only to select customers whose data was not updated and who could not be migrated to the new back-end platform
Paisabazaar released a statement on 16 March claiming that reports the platform is closing its mutual fund business were unsubstantiated. This came after some of its customers received a mail saying their account for the mutual fund services will be terminated effective 25 March.
The mail read “..your Paisabazaar account for the mutual fund services will be terminated effective 25th March 2022…Post 25th March, 2022, you will not be able to redeem your existing investments in direct plans or make any new investment in them through the Paisabazaar platform."
This created doubts among its users on whether the platform was shutting down its MF business and raised concerns over their investments.
The platform clarified later that the mail regarding terminating the account was sent only to select customers whose data was not updated and who could not be migrated to the new back-end platform, Paisabazaar has tied up with.
Note that the platform has not been onboarding any new customers as they are transitioning to a new platform, the spokesperson told Mint.
What exactly happened?
As per Paisabazaar, they have moved to an external backend platform (managed by NSE) around two years ago to streamline their back-end operations.
“We have moved 99% of our consumers and their mandates to the NSE platform. These consumers continue to invest, set SIPs, redeem through the Paisabazaar platform," said the statement.
It further added “there is a small set of 478 consumers (less than 0.5% of total consumers) whose data on our platform was not updated and hence, could not be migrated to the new platform"
For those who couldn’t be migrated and to whom the mail was sent, the platform has been offering two options. One, update the data and get onboarded to the new NSE platform; or two, redeem their mutual funds before March 25, 2022, if they do not wish to continue or update the details.
After the cut-off date, the existing SIPs in direct plans through the platform will not be processed, while the existing investments will not be impacted. The bank mandates will be discontinued for processing SIP transactions towards investments in direct plans after the cut-off date, as per the FAQ of the platform.
Post the cut-off date, for transactions like redemption, “you can visit the website of the respective AMC or RTA (Registrar or transfer agents) to access your investments in direct plans. AMCs or RTAs identify a customer’s investments in mutual funds through the PAN. Once you create your login into AMC or RTA websites, it would verify the KYC status of your PAN. Once done, you would be able to see all your existing investments. On the AMC websites, you would be able to see and have access to all the investments with the respective fund houses. On the RTA website, you can view your portfolio and transact across all participating mutual funds/AMCs which they service all from one gateway," as per the FAQ of the platform.
The platform also highlighted that they are likely to extend the deadline of 25 March, if such customers want to redeem their investments on the platform after that date.
