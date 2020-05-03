Aashish Somaiyya, chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, invests as much as 97% of his portfolio in equities and 100% of it in Motilal Oswal MF schemes. This approach needs iron conviction in your fund’s investing abilities. Somaiyya was speaking to Mint as part of a special series where we speak to industry leaders to find out how they are managing their own money in these tough times when markets are battered due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

Somaiyya rejects the idea of investing in gold now, saying that everyone is considering including the asset in their portfolios after its price has run up and those of other assets have gone down. This is a bit like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, he said.

However he does invest in international funds to hedge currency risk. He also thinks it is a good way to access companies that would be otherwise difficult to do.

For now, Somaiyya’s goals of replacing his six-year-old car and taking a family vacation in May this year have been affected by the covid-19-triggered crisis, but he said neither was an inflexible goal for which he needed cash right away. “If I had inflexible goals, for which I would have needed to generate liquidity at this time, I wouldn’t be 100% in equity," he said.

What has worked for him, he said, is holding on to equities without reacting to market movements. “But investing lump sum whenever I have liquidity has almost never worked for me. I should have staggered some of my investment I made in January 2020," he said.

Impact of Covid-19 on your assets

