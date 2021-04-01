I’m 41 and am investing ₹12,000 a month in UTI Nifty Index Fund. I’d like to create a corpus of ₹40 lakh by the time I turn 55.

—Sheik

A ₹12,000 monthly investment for a period of 14 years would yield more than ₹44 lakh, assuming an average annual return of 10%. Nifty has returned closer to 12% annually over the past 20 years. So, there is more than an even chance that you will be able to meet your goal with your current investment stream.

As you near the end of your investment tenure, you may want to secure your gains by moving out of equity and into liquid funds or liquid ETFs. That way, you can rest assured that you will have the money when you need it.

Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, Primeinvestor

