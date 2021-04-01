OPEN APP
I’m 41 and am investing 12,000 a month in UTI Nifty Index Fund. I’d like to create a corpus of 40 lakh by the time I turn 55.

—Sheik

A 12,000 monthly investment for a period of 14 years would yield more than 44 lakh, assuming an average annual return of 10%. Nifty has returned closer to 12% annually over the past 20 years. So, there is more than an even chance that you will be able to meet your goal with your current investment stream.

As you near the end of your investment tenure, you may want to secure your gains by moving out of equity and into liquid funds or liquid ETFs. That way, you can rest assured that you will have the money when you need it.

Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, Primeinvestor

