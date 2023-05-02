Investors Are Piling Into Actively Managed ETFs

Investors are pouring money into actively managed exchange-traded funds, underscoring the appeal of active strategies after years of calls for passive index investing to take over.
Investors are pouring money into actively managed exchange-traded funds, underscoring the appeal of active strategies after years of calls for passive index investing to take over.
Active funds still make up a sliver of the roughly $7 trillion ETF market—less than 6% of total assets—but have attracted about 30% of the total flows to ETFs so far this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That follows a banner year for active ETFs in 2022, when they gathered roughly 14% of total flows.
Active funds still make up a sliver of the roughly $7 trillion ETF market—less than 6% of total assets—but have attracted about 30% of the total flows to ETFs so far this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That follows a banner year for active ETFs in 2022, when they gathered roughly 14% of total flows.
Analysts say the outsize flows reflect greater interest in active management amid turbulent markets as well as the ease with which they allow investors to more easily trade specific strategies.
“Active ETFs are garnering more interest given the market volatility we’ve been in, and especially given there are so many leading players that people are familiar with that now offer an ETF version of their strategies," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, a data and analytics firm.
The popularity of active funds this year highlights their durability in the face of years of research showing actively managed stock funds underperforming broad indexes over long time horizons in the U.S.
It also shows how ETFs are helping bring more complex trading strategies to the masses as individual investors buy stocks and ETFs at a record pace. JPMorgan’s Equity Premium Income ETF, which invests in defensive stocks and employs options strategies to generate income, has been the most popular active ETF by far in 2023, taking in $7.1 billion of fresh cash, according to FactSet.
The fund, known by ticker symbol JEPI, provided a 12-month rolling dividend yield of 11.7% over the past year. It launched in 2020 and has exploded in popularity, roughly quadrupling its assets under management from $5.8 billion at the start of 2022 to $24.6 billion today.
Another JPMorgan income-focused options strategy is among this year’s top 10 active ETFs for flows. Four of the other top 10 funds are fixed-income funds, while the remaining four are actively managed equity strategies.
Principal Asset Management’s U.S. megacap ETF, which has seen a roughly $150 million inflow this year, invests only in the very largest companies, such as Apple and Microsoft. Those companies have driven the bulk of the S&P 500’s returns this year, and the ETF has outperformed the benchmark index, returning 12.3% vs. 8.6%.
Seemah Shah, chief global strategist at Principal, said active strategies are in favor thanks to the uncertainties around inflation and the impact of higher interest rates on companies.
“If you are someone who believes that this is going to be a challenging environment, then really active management should outperform," said Ms. Shah. “This is the time you need to know the sector, and even within sectors, there’s going to be major dispersion."
As economic conditions change, some active strategies are falling out of favor. Investors have fled State Street’s SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, which invests in loans issued by companies that typically have poor credit ratings. The fund’s $1 billion outflow this year is the biggest among active ETFs and represents about one-sixth of its assets at the start of the year.
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation fund, perhaps the best known active ETF, has faced roughly $185 million of outflows. Ms. Wood’s fund, which invests mostly in unprofitable but fast-growing technology companies, has rallied 15% this year after a dismal 2022, in which it fell 67%.
Asset managers are rushing to tap in to the demand for more accessible active management. Austin, Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors, an active manager that traditionally operated mutual funds only available to a network of financial advisers and institutions, converted some of its mutual funds to ETFs in recent years and launched other new ETFs.
Dimensional was the largest active ETF manager at the end of 2022, with 30 actively managed ETFs and $70 billion under management in those funds. Its active ETFs attracted roughly $9.4 billion in total flows this year through April 26, according to FactSet, the most of any asset manager.
“Dimensional is becoming the Vanguard of active funds," said Elisabeth Kashner, director of global fund analytics at FactSet. “They’re doing what Vanguard did in the plain vanilla index ETF space but for active funds, and keeping the fees low."
Actively managed ETFs have an average expense ratio of 0.7%, according to VettaFi, compared with 0.16% for passive funds.
Vanguard, along with BlackRock and State Street, helped popularize low cost, passive index investing through ETFs in the 1990s and 2000s. The ETF vehicle had structural advantages that allowed for lower fees than mutual funds, helping add to investors’ returns.
Active funds are a largely new phenomenon for the ETF industry, which has been growing at a much faster rate than the mutual-fund market over the last decade. The strong flows to them are signaling that active management is likely to drive the next wave of growth for ETFs.
“They used to be a footnote in the market but their presence is now much more strongly felt," Ms. Kashner added.