3d render of computer keyboard with MUTUAL FUNDS button

Investors' body claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing ₹ 15-tn loss

2 min read . 07:30 PM IST

PTI

Without disclosing the source of its information to back up its claim, CFMA said it has learned that more than 10 other mutual funds want to put their losses on unitholders' heads and are only waiting for the Supreme Court verdict