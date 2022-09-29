Investors fear bond-market turmoil is entering a new phase

The worst bond rout in a generation carried the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note above 4% for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, before emergency moves by the Bank of England prompted the biggest one-day rally in more than 13 years. The yield, a benchmark for borrowing costs on everything from mortgages to corporate loans, fell a quarter of a percentage point in a day.

