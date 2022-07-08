Investors keep faith in equity mutual funds despite market correction but inflows decline2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 01:12 PM IST
Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of ₹15,498 crore in June
Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of ₹15,498 crore in June amid heightened volatility in the stock market, lower than the ₹18,529 crore net inflows witnessed in May, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Despite the recent equity market correction, equity mutual funds witnessed positive momentum for the 16th straight month in June.