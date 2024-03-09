Is it time to rethink your strategy with multi-asset funds?
Multi-asset allocation funds stand out as a versatile investment option, suitable for those embarking on their investment journey and seasoned investors seeking diversification, says Chakrivardhan Kuppala, Co-founder and Executive Director at Prime Wealth Finserv.
Recently, the Dalal streets have been abuzz with the surge of multi-asset allocation of mutual funds. These funds have emerged as a beacon for investors looking to diversify their portfolios across different asset classes. With at least three asset classes in their investment mandate and a minimum allocation of 10% to each, these funds offer a blend of equity, debt, gold, and sometimes even more exotic investments like silver, REITs, InvITs, and overseas equities.