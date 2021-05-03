Subscribe
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Is Sebi’s ‘skin in the game’ a game changer for MFs?

Is Sebi’s ‘skin in the game’ a game changer for MFs?

The money will be locked-in for three years, and can be clawed back (seized) in case of a fraud.
2 min read . 10:21 PM IST Neil Borate

On 28 April, the markets regulator said a minimum of 20% of the compensation for key personnel of mutual fund houses should be in the form of units in schemes managed by them. The move links their incentives with the performance of the schemes. Mint takes a look.

1. What exactly is Sebi’s skin-in-the-game rule?

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), key personnel of AMCs must get at least 20% of their CTC from investments in their own funds, excluding tax and mandatory PF contributions. Of the 20%, fund managers can invest up to 50% in their own schemes, and 50% in a scheme with a similar or higher risk profile. For the senior management, such as CEO or CIO, the investment has to be made across schemes managed by the AMC, and in proportion to the assets under management. The money will be locked-in for three years, and can be clawed back (seized) in case of a fraud.

