Is your fund's portfolio being churned too much?

As such, your fund manager buys and sells scrips regularly, sometimes every day, to generate a return. But when a fund manager buys and sells far too often, there is a problem. A turnover ratio measures the extent to which a fund manager churns her portfolio. This is calculated by taking the lower of the total sales, or total purchase, and dividing it by the average month-end net assets of the scheme. These are all annual figures, so the result tells the turnover of a scheme over the past 1 year. If the portfolio turnover is greater than 100%, that typically means that the fund manager has churned the portfolio once over, completely.