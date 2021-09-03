Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Zerodha also allows investors to buy direct plans of MFs through its platform ‘Coin’. However, when Zerodha launches an MF, there may be an incentive for the firm to direct Coin users towards its own fund house. This can also be an issue for customers of other MF distributors or fintech platforms which have applied for MF licences or acquired fund houses such as Groww and the NJ Group. It can work as backward integration for them, but they will have to maintain boundaries between distribution and fund management arms.