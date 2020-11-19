For the debt funds, you have not mentioned how long you have been running the SIPs for. In any case, you can stop SIPs in the ICICI fund and hold investments made so far. The fund needs a holding period of five to seven years, since the nature of the category is that it will go through periods of volatility based on the interest rate cycle. The long time frame will even out these ups and downs. But even if you have done SIPs for a long period in this fund, you can still hold off from making additional investments at this point. Instead, start an SIP in IDFC Bond Fund - Short Term.