Opinion | It’s time to revise Sebi’s hybrid fund category norms

There are six hybrid fund categories with various combinations of equity and debt exposure. What are the issues with hybrid fund regulations? The biggest issue is that the definition of portfolio construct is only in terms of percentage allocation to equity and debt. While that is necessary, it is not sufficient. In mainstream equity funds, the definition is as per market capitalization. In mainstream debt funds, it is in terms of portfolio maturity and, in some cases, in terms of credit rating. In hybrid funds, none of these criteria are mentioned in the equity and debt components of the portfolio. An investor getting into a hybrid fund is aware of the debt: equity allocation, but beyond that, she does not know, apart from the latest portfolio disclosure, what the fund manager can or cannot do in the fund. The contours are broad and flexibility to fund managers is good, but the purpose of Sebi’s fund classification norms is to bring about uniformity.