It’s time to steer your debt portfolio towards safety

When yields are up, bond prices go down, reducing the net asset value (NAV) of debt funds. The longer the tenor of the securities, higher will be the impact on price. For example, funds that were affected the most by the yield spike in August were the ones that held longer-tenor securities. Returns from low-duration, ultra short-duration and money market categories were lower as compared to earlier months but not in the negative territory. “Investors should be clear about their objectives. Is it upfront gratification from capital gains, or substituting the banking fixed deposit or the savings bank account? Fixed income markets have opportunities for all these needs," said Iyer.