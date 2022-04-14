In March, PPFAS Mutual Fund (MF)'s large additions were ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Holdings, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Zydus Life. The fund house also increased stake in its new entrants Maharashtra Scooters and pharma stock Cipla that were added in February 2022, the data accumulated by domestic brokerage house Edelweiss showed.

The team of fund managers, headed by Rajeev Thakkar, Associate Director and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) in PPFAS Mutual Fund, have increased shareholding in IT stocks like Wipro (raised holding by 60,000 shares), HCL Technologies (up by 40,000 shares) and Tata Consultancy Services or TCS (increased holding by 10,000 shares), as per the Fund Manager wise holdings data analyzed for the month of March 2022 by Edelweiss.

Shares of TCS have declined about 4% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas HAL shares are down more than 22% during the same period. Meanwhile, IT stock HCL Tech's shares have fallen over 15% this year so far.

Equity mutual funds attracted an all-time high net inflow of ₹28,463 crore in March, 13th straight month of inflows. This was significantly higher than the net inflow of ₹19,705 crore in February, ₹14,888 crore in January and ₹25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflows during the period under review with Multi-cap category being the biggest beneficiary with a net inflow of ₹9,695 crore. Besides, large & mid-cap fund and large-cap fund witnessed over ₹3,000 crore net infusion each.