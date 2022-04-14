IT stocks that PPFAS MF's Rajeev Thakkar & team increased stakes in March

The team of fund managers, headed by Rajeev Thakkar, Associate Director and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) in PPFAS Mutual Fund, have increased shareholding in IT stocks like Wipro (raised holding by 60,000 shares), HCL Technologies (up by 40,000 shares) and Tata Consultancy Services or TCS (increased holding by 10,000 shares), as per the Fund Manager wise holdings data analyzed for the month of March 2022 by Edelweiss.