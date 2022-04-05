ITI Mutual Fund appoints Gaurav Goyal as chief business officer

ITI Mutual Fund appoints Gaurav Goyal as chief business officer1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- Before joining ITI MF, Goyal was the national head-sales and distribution for Principal Mutual Fund where he led growth and business development initiatives.
NEW DELHI: Asset management company ITI Asset Management Ltd. on Tuesday announced the appointment of Gaurav Goyal as chief business officer, effective 2 April. As CBO, Goyal will spearhead sales and distribution, business development, product and marketing functions.
Goyal brings with him more than 22 years of differentiated experience in financial services across banking, life insurance, capital markets and mutual funds. Before joining ITI MF, Goyal was the national head-sales and distribution for Principal Mutual Fund where he led growth and business development initiatives. Under his leadership, Principal MF witnessed four times growth in equity assets, to ₹9000 crore from ₹2,300 crore.
Prior to Principal MF, he worked with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund as vice-president and head -IFA channel, emerging markets, training and investor education and held various sales leadership roles across various key markets in India. In the past, Goyal has also worked and held key positions with IDBI Capital, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Citi Financial and HDFC Bank.
Goyal is a science graduate from Rajasthan University and has a master's degree in management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore. He has qualified UGC- NET in Management.
Speaking on the appointment, George Heber Joseph, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, ITI Mutual Fund, said, “He brings with him enormous experience of over two decades in sales and distribution. His in-depth knowledge and rich experience would be of great value for our organization as we are completing three years of operations and embarking on a big scale up strategy. We already have the relevant product suite in the market and with the renewed & rigorous investment processes set up at our fund house. I am sure we will be able to generate excellent investment experience for our investors in the coming years."
