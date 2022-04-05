ITI Mutual Fund appoints Gaurav Goyal as chief business officer

Speaking on the appointment, George Heber Joseph, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, ITI Mutual Fund, said, “He brings with him enormous experience of over two decades in sales and distribution. His in-depth knowledge and rich experience would be of great value for our organization as we are completing three years of operations and embarking on a big scale up strategy. We already have the relevant product suite in the market and with the renewed & rigorous investment processes set up at our fund house. I am sure we will be able to generate excellent investment experience for our investors in the coming years."