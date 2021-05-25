ITI Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched a new fund offer (NFO) for a value fund , which is an open-ended equity scheme and will invest in a portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments. This is the 12th fund launch by the asset management company (AMC) that will close on 8 June 2021.

According to the fund house, the scheme, which will be managed by Pradeep Gokhale and Rohan Korde, is ideal for those who are looking long term returns and follow a value-based investment strategy.

The Nifty 500 Value 50 total return index will be the benchmark to the scheme.

As part of its value investing philosophy, the AMC will look at consistent earnings power, return on equity (RoE) with little or no debt, management, simple businesses, discount to intrinsic value while selecting stocks.

“The fund house since its inception has been offering unique investment experience to its investors. With value fund, we aim to generate long term capital appreciation by identifying undervalued stocks which have the potential to offer superior risk-adjusted returns in the long term on a consistent basis," said George Heber Joseph, chief executive officer and chief investment officer (CIO), ITI Mutual Fund.

The scheme will invest 65-100% in equity and equity-related instruments, a maximum of 10% in preference shares, up to 35% in debt and money market instruments and a maximum of 10% in units of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

The minimum application amount is ₹5,000 and in the multiples of Re 1, thereafter. The scheme will come with an exit load of 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before the completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units and nil thereafter.

Till now, ITI Mutual Fund has launched schemes in the following segments: multi-cap, long-term equity, arbitrage, liquid, overnight, balanced advantage, small-cap, banking and PSU debt, large-cap, mid-cap and ultra-short duration.

