In a partial relief from the skin-in-the-game rule, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) on Monday said that junior employees at mutual fund houses, for now, can invest 10% of their compensation in the form of units of their mutual fund schemes.

This relaxation is also not applicable for the CEO of the fund house, fund manager or head of any department. These designated employees are required to invest 20% of their compensation in the units of their mutual fund schemes from 1 October 2021 onwards.

As per the notification, junior employees, who are below 35 years of age and are not head of any departments, have to mandatorily invest 10% of their compensation in the 1st year, i.e. 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022, in the units of their mutual fund schemes.

This limit will be increased in a phased manner to 15% from 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023, with all junior employees mandatorily required to invest 20% of their compensation from 1 October 2023.

In a notification issued on Monday, Sebi said that all non-cash benefits and perks have to be accounted for in cost to the company (CTC). “However, superannuation benefits and gratuity paid at the time of death or retirement, would not be included in the CTC," the regulator said.

On the expiry of a 3 year lock-in period, Sebi said that the investment would get automatically redeemed in liquid mutual fund schemes.

For open-ended schemes, employees can redeem their units twice in a financial year, with the prior approval of the compliance officer.

Moreover, as per the skin-in-the-game rule, only fund managers of fund of funds schemes are required to invest 20% of their compensation. However, FoF schemes investing only in a single ETF are exempted under the rule.

Sebi also maintained that in cases of violation of code of conduct, fraud and gross negligence, the units will be clawed back, and the redeemed amount will be credited to the scheme.

In an attempt to make investment decisions more accountable, the markets regulator in April had announced that ‘key employees’ of the asset management company, including fund managers, CXOs, compliance officers, fund management and research teams as well as sales heads and dealers of the AMC must be paid a fifth of their compensation in the form of units of their mutual fund schemes.

In the new notification, the term ‘Key employees’ has been replaced with ‘designated employees and The phrase ‘paid in the form of units’ has been changed with ‘mandatorily invested in units’.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.